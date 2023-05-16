They Charged How Much For A Presidential Pardon?; A 12 Year Old Charged With Murder; & Old Bay Lovers Can Get This Free.

A former aide to Rudy Giuliani is suing the former New York City mayor, alleging that he and then-President Donald Trump were offering to sell presidential pardons.

The former aide states that Mr. Giuliani asked her “if she knew anyone in need of a pardon” because he was “selling pardons for $2 million, which he and President Trump would split”.

“He told her that she could refer individuals seeking pardons to him, so long as they did not go through “the normal channels” of the Office of the Pardon Attorney, because correspondence going to that office would be subject to disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act,” the suit added.

But there is more.

The lawsuit also says that Mr. Giuliani subjected her to sexual assault, harassment, wage theft, and other misconduct, and that she was forced to perform sex acts on him and work in the nude while she worked for him in 2019 and 2020.

A spokesperson and adviser for Giuliani, told The Independent in an email that the former New York mayor “unequivocally denies the allegations,” and that Mr. Giuliani said that he “will pursue all available remedies and counterclaims.”

They had The White Trap House slash flea market, selling everything.