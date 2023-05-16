The Buzz

They Charged How Much For A Presidential Pardon?; A 12 Year Old Charged With Murder; & Old Bay Lovers Can Get This Free.

Published on May 16, 2023

THE BUZZ!

 

Rudy Giuliani said he and Trump were selling pardons for $2m apiece, ex-aide claims

First.

A former aide to Rudy Giuliani is suing the former New York City mayor, alleging that he and then-President Donald Trump were offering to sell presidential pardons.

The former aide states that Mr. Giuliani asked her “if she knew anyone in need of a pardon” because he was “selling pardons for $2 million, which he and President Trump would split”.

“He told her that she could refer individuals seeking pardons to him, so long as they did not go through “the normal channels” of the Office of the Pardon Attorney, because correspondence going to that office would be subject to disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act,” the suit added.

But there is more.

The lawsuit also says that Mr. Giuliani subjected her to sexual assault, harassment, wage theft, and other misconduct, and that she was forced to perform sex acts on him and work in the nude while she worked for him in 2019 and 2020.

A spokesperson and adviser for Giuliani, told The Independent in an email that the former New York mayor “unequivocally denies the allegations,” and that Mr. Giuliani said that he “will pursue all available remedies and counterclaims.”

They had The White Trap House slash flea market, selling everything.

 

 

A 12-year-old is charged with murder in the shooting of a Sonic restaurant employee

Next.

More evidence that we have a toxic gun culture.
According to authorities, a 12-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the killing of a Sonic restaurant employee in Texas last weekend.
Angel Gomez, 20, was warned by Matthew Davis, 32, for being unruly in the parking lot of the restaurant last Saturday. After a physical struggle, the juvenile suspect, who has not been identified because they are a minor, allegedly shot Davis multiple times from the back seat of Gomez’s vehicle, according to the Keene Police Department.
The man was transported to the hospital, where he died.
Both young men fled the scene but later the 20 year old returned.
The 12 year old was apprehended roughly 14 miles away where police confiscated multiple guns from the child.

According to authorities, both young men are now in custody and have been charged with homicide.

Source: NPR

Love Old Bay? Free tattoos for spice fans during Preakness Week

Finally.
Back home.
How much do you love old bay seasoning?
I know you put it on a lot of stuff. But what about your body?

McCormick and company who produces Old Bay seasoning, is offering you a chance to take Old Bay with you everywhere.

I’m talking about free permanent Old Bay tattoos. Available at the Baltimore Tattoo Museum on Today.

There custom designs to choose from, featuring crabs, crab mallets, the Old Bay emblem, and the Black-Eyed Susan.
According to Chris Keaton of the Baltimore Tattoo Museum, there will be seven tattoo artists on site, and tattooing can take between one and three hours, depending on the design and body placement.
The tattoos will be offered between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants must be 18 years old or older and sign a waiver.

You can even enter for a chance to win two Platinum VIP tickets to Preakness. And get access to Preakness Live featuring Bruno Mars.

Source: WBAL

