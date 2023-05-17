Record Breakers; Life Beneath The Waves, A Culinary Marvel, NBA Ticket Costs, and a Black Woman’s Global Journey.

THE BUZZ!
Florida scientist breaks record for time spent living underwater
The Florida undersea lodge is a steel and glass habitat 30 feet below the surface. It sits on seabed legs and is filled with compressed air to keep it from flooding.
Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey cooks for 100 hours in world record attempt
Hilda Bassey, a Nigerian chef, has gained national recognition for her astounding achievement of cooking constantly for 100 hours in order to set a world record. From Thursday to Monday, she prepared over 55 recipes and more than 100 dinners showcasing the best of Nigerian cuisine.
She told CNN that she almost quit on the first day, but after breaking the previous record, she was determined to go for 100 hours.
TICKETS FOR NBA FINALS HAVE REACHED A RECORD AVERAGE OF UP TO $5K ON THE SECONDARY MARKET
U.S. pilot looks to become first Black woman to fly solo around the world
Bonus
Another record in sight.
Leona Serao, a 23-year-old U.S. pilot, is looking to make history by becoming the first Black woman to fly solo around the world.
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
Jamie Foxx Family Asks For Prayers as He Remains Hospitalized
Win A Mother's Day Concert, Dinner and DAY Spa Prize Pack!
Jamie Foxx In Physical Therapy in Chicago, Following Health Scare
D.L. Hughley Show x One Community
Janelle Monáe Frees The Nipple In Soaking Wet See Through Shirt To Promo New Track, Twitter Erupts
Eve Welcomes Son With Husband Maximillion Cooper
Colonial Baptist Church