Record Breakers; Life Beneath The Waves, A Culinary Marvel, NBA Ticket Costs, and a Black Woman’s Global Journey.

Florida scientist breaks record for time spent living underwater

A professor in Florida who calls himself Dr. Deep Sea has broken the record for living under water.

He passed the current record of 73 days in the same undersea lodge.

And he’s not done. He announced that his plan is to spend 100 days in the deep and will surface on June 9th. On an Instagram post he wrote, My goal from day 1 has been to inspire—not only for generations to come—but for scientists around the globe who study life undersea and how the human body functions when in extreme environments.” The Florida undersea lodge is a steel and glass habitat 30 feet below the surface. It sits on seabed legs and is filled with compressed air to keep it from flooding.

According to its website, “It is the first and only underwater hotel where scuba diving is the only way to get to your room.”

