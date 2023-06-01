Canada’s New Cigarette Warning Strategy; Who Wants To Boycott LEGO’s; & A Baltimore Man Sets The Bar in Bar Exam

Magic 95.9 Featured Video
Canada will be the first country to print warning labels on each cigarette: “Poison in every puff”
First.
Cigarettes in every country come with a warning label notifying of the potential dangers and harm they can cause.
Canada is one country who has even banned tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship since 1972.
In 2001, they became the first country to require tobacco companies to include both graphic images and health messages on cigarette packages.
Now they look to be the first in the world once again with a new strategy. Printing warning labels on individual cigarettes.
The warnings will be in English and French, with phrases like “poison in every puff,” “tobacco smoke harms children,” and “cigarettes cause impotence.”
And the message is on the filter so you can’t smoke the message away.
The goal, according to Health Canada, is to lower tobacco use to fewer than 5% by 2035.
LEGO Faces Boycott Calls Over ‘Transgender Building Sets’
Next.
The Company LEGO has been getting a lot of them about a potential boycott.
All in part of their support of the LGBTQ+ community from a year ago.
A social media influencer resurfaced a year-old Pride campaign from the company. He tweeted LEGO wants your children to be TRANS. The toymaker which is recommended for kids ages 5+ wants to subconsciously influence your children with gender ideology each time they [play with the gender sets.
LEGO shared the collection of unique builds created by fans in the LGBTQIA+ community via a Pinterest
board. They depict scenes like a wedding with two grooms and a garden with flowers the color of the transgender flag.
But a LEGO spokesperson told The Post, “The information on Twitter is false. We have not released any LGBTQIA+ sets aimed at children. ‘A-Z of Awesome’ was a marketing campaign released last year that featured sets built by our amazing adult fans. None of these sets are for sale.”
The company announced in April that its A-Z of Awesome LEGO creations would go on display at LEGO House in Billund, Denmark. The display will debut on June 8.
How about we boycott Racism, systemic and social injustices, hate, bigotry.
YOUNG BLACK LAWYER FROM BALTIMORE SHATTERS BAR EXAM WITH RECORD-BREAKING SCORE
back home
This young brother is defying the odds and has accomplished not many have been able to do. Pass the bar exam on their first try.
meet Matthew Graham an African American Man from Baltimore who has a lot of reasons to celebrate. He not only passed the bar first try, he also scored one of the highest scores with a an impressive 309 out of 400, putting him in the 94th percentile of all test takers.
He attended the University of Baltimore School of Law where he graduated one semester early with an outstanding 3.6 GPA and Magna Cum Laude honors.
And imagine he did that all while getting married starting a family and holding down a full time job.
Talk about getting it done.
“We know how difficult it is for us to pass this exam. The barriers that are in our way, the bar exam, African Americans, we score the lowest on the bar exam historically. And I don’t think that it’s just enough to say, oh, it’s just because you guys didn’t work as hard or you guys aren’t as smart. No. There is a racial component there that makes our journey more difficult. So, it’s just a lot of pride knowing that regardless of what was put in my way, I was going to get this done,” he added.