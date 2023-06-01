Canada’s New Cigarette Warning Strategy; Who Wants To Boycott LEGO’s; & A Baltimore Man Sets The Bar in Bar Exam

Canada will be the first country to print warning labels on each cigarette: “Poison in every puff” First.

Cigarettes in every country come with a warning label notifying of the potential dangers and harm they can cause.

Canada is one country who has even banned tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship since 1972.

In 2001, they became the first country to require tobacco companies to include both graphic images and health messages on cigarette packages.

Now they look to be the first in the world once again with a new strategy. Printing warning labels on individual cigarettes.

The warnings will be in English and French, with phrases like “poison in every puff,” “tobacco smoke harms children,” and “cigarettes cause impotence.”