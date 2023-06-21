The opposition to the expansion of I-270 and I-495 in Maryland, as well as concerns about its potential impact on traffic congestion, the environment, and a historic African-American cemetery, have led to criticism and legal action by environmentalist groups.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!
Homeowners in a Bethesda neighborhood are particularly concerned about preserving the cemetery. Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller has mentioned that the plans are being reevaluated, but it’s important to note that this dispute predates the current administration led by Wes Moore.
The previous administration, under Larry Hogan, has faced accusations of disregarding proper procedures, as indicated by the motion filed by environmentalist groups.
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS:
- New LGBTQ+ Medical Clinic Opens In Towson
- M&T Bank Stadium To Host Job Fair This Weekend
- Baltimore City Wants To Pay For Your Doorbell Camera
- Join Us This Sunday For Our 2023 InspireHIM Virtual Awards Ceremony!
- Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [6-20-2023]
- Johns Hopkins University & Health System Investigating Recent Cybersecurity Attack
- Odell Beckham Jr. Makes Ravens Practice Debut At Minicamp
- Baltimore City Police To Start Issuing Citations For Lower Level Crimes
- Baltimore Hip Hop & Fish Closed Due To Rodent & Insect Infestation
- Three Killed, Three Injured In Annapolis Shooting
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Environmental Groups File Motion To Block Toll Lanes On I-495 and I-270 was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Uzo Aduba Reveals She’s Expecting First Baby With Husband Robert Sweeting
-
John Amos: Hospitalization Reveals Elder Abuse, Says Daughter
-
Former ‘RHOP’ Monique Samuels Files for Divorce from Chris Samuels
-
Sheldon Reynolds, Vocalist/Guitarist for Earth, Wind and Fire & Commodores, Dies at 63
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
-
Two Killed In I-95 Crash
-
Ray Lewis’ Son, Ray Lewis III, Dies At 28
-
7 Facts about Cholesterol That Will Spark Your Interest