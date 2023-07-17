Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the appointment of Pamela Smith as the next Chief of Police. Smith holds the distinction of being the first African American to assume this role in the history of the MPD. With an impressive 25 years of law enforcement experience, she most recently served as the Assistant Chief of Police in the Homeland Security Bureau.

Before that, Smith made significant contributions as the MPD’s Chief Equity Officer, emphasizing diversity, equity, and inclusion within the department. Her career began in 1998 with the United States Park Police in San Francisco, and she has since served in New York and Atlanta.

This appointment follows the retirement of former D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee in May, during which time Ashan Benedict acted as the interim police chief. In June, Mayor Bowser sought community input through a survey to determine the priorities for the next police chief.

source: The DMV Daily

DC Appoints Their First Black Woman Police Chief was originally published on woldcnews.com