Carlee Russell Alleged Kidnapping Victim Gets Terminated

Published on July 24, 2023

Carlee Russell Fired From Job At Spa As Investigation Continues To Play Out, Boyfriend Asks Public To Stop Bullying Her

Carlee Russell, who was accused of faking her own kidnapping, has been fired from her job at Woodhouse spa in Birmingham, Alabama.

The owner of the spa confirmed the termination to the New York Post. He said many of her colleagues were furious when they heard that she may have made up her story.

He also said he had to shut down the comment section on his company’s social media pages because people were sending insulting messages about Russell.

Meanwhile, Russell’s boyfriend is asking the public to stop “bullying” her. He said that she is already struggling with her mental health, and she doesn’t deserve to be cyberbullied.

“I know what it seems like what she did. Just stop bullying on social media,” he said to the New York Post. “Think about her mental health. She doesn’t deserve that. She doesn’t. Nobody deserves to be cyberbullied.”

Source: Blavity

