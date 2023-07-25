Three Suitcases Containing Human Remains Were Found In A South Florida Waterway,

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

3 separate suitcases found floating in Florida waterway contained remains of one woman

Police in South Florida are asking for help identifying a woman whose body was found in three suitcases floating in the water.

The suitcases were found in the Intracoastal Waterway in Delray Beach, Florida. Police received reports of the suitcases floating in the water a few hours after they held a media briefing about finding the first one. The two additional suitcases were found south of the location where the first one was found.

Investigators suspect she is Hispanic or white, between 35 and 55 years old, and about 5’4″. She may have had tattooed eyebrows.

Investigators believe the victim’s death was an isolated incident, but they are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The authorities have taken the victim’s remains to the local medical examiner’s office for testing.

You hear about drugs floating in the South Florida waters but not suitcases with body parts.