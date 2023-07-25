Three Suitcases Containing Human Remains Were Found In A South Florida Waterway,

THE BUZZ!
3 separate suitcases found floating in Florida waterway contained remains of one woman
The suitcases were found in the Intracoastal Waterway in Delray Beach, Florida.
Police received reports of the suitcases floating in the water a few hours after they held a media briefing about finding the first one. The two additional suitcases were found south of the location where the first one was found.
Investigators suspect she is Hispanic or white, between 35 and 55 years old, and about 5’4″. She may have had tattooed eyebrows.
Investigators believe the victim’s death was an isolated incident, but they are asking anyone with information to come forward.
The authorities have taken the victim’s remains to the local medical examiner’s office for testing.
