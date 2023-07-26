Two Years Later, School Officials Finally Held Accountable for Sexual Assault

5 Florida high school staffers charged with failure to report teen’s sexual assault

Five employees of the Palm Beach County, Florida, school district, have been charged with failing to report sexual abuse after being made aware of an alleged assault on a 15-year-old student.

The incident took place in 2021 at Palm Beach Central High School. The arrested individuals include the school’s Principal, a former counselor, a teacher, and assistant principals.

Initially, the victim’s parents chose not to press charges, fearing a lengthy legal process that might hinder their daughter’s well-being. However, they later contacted the sheriff’s office, alleging that school officials were criminally negligent in fulfilling their mandatory reporting obligations.

Court documents reveal that a student had written a letter expressing concerns about a friend who had experienced two sexual assaults and was struggling with mental health issues. Once the letter was passed to a teacher, it eventually went to the school’s guidance office. A school official evaluated the situation, but unfortunately, they never addressed the issue of sexual assault.

In another instance, the Principal was made aware of the incident but neglected to report it as required by state law to the Department of Child and Family Services.

Court documents say an unnamed official investigated a sexual assault allegation but did not share his findings with others. He also did not contact law enforcement because he felt the assault did not occur.

They reportedly told someone that the child should have informed their parents, who could then report the incident to law enforcement.

All five individuals have received bond and have been reassigned to roles that do not involve interacting with students.

The investigation is ongoing.