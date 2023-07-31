Cause of Death: A Rare Brain Eating Amoeba Contracted While Swimming.

THE BUZZ!
Georgia resident dies from rare brain-eating amoeba, “likely infected while swimming” in a lake or pond
The CDC says Naegleria fowleri is most often found in warm, freshwater bodies, such as lakes and ponds. It is not spread from person to person, and cannot be contracted by swallowing water.
They recommend limiting the amount of water that goes up your nose while swimming. You can also avoid jumping or diving into freshwater bodies, and hold your nose shut and keep your head above water, to reduce your risk of infection.
This is the sixth case of Naegleria fowleri infection in Georgia since 1962, and the second case in over a month. A child died from the infection after visiting a Nevada hot spring in June.
So be careful this summer.
