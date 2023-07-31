Listen Live
The Buzz

Cause of Death: A Rare Brain Eating Amoeba Contracted While Swimming.

Published on July 31, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Georgia resident dies from rare brain-eating amoeba, “likely infected while swimming” in a lake or pond

Next,
Georgia is in the news again for one of their residents passing away from a rare phenomenon.
The Georgia Department of Health said in a news release that a person was infected with Naegleria fowleri, an amoeba that destroys brain tissue, causes brain swelling, and usually death.
Officials believe the victim was infected while swimming in a freshwater lake or pond. The amoeba can enter the body through the nose and travel to the brain, where it can cause a rare and deadly infection.

Symptoms of infection typically start about five days after exposure, but can occur anywhere from 1 to 12 days later. They include severe headache, fever, nausea, and vomiting, which can progress to a stiff neck, seizures, and coma.

The CDC says Naegleria fowleri is most often found in warm, freshwater bodies, such as lakes and ponds. It is not spread from person to person, and cannot be contracted by swallowing water.

They recommend limiting the amount of water that goes up your nose while swimming. You can also avoid jumping or diving into freshwater bodies, and hold your nose shut and keep your head above water, to reduce your risk of infection.

This is the sixth case of Naegleria fowleri infection in Georgia since 1962, and the second case in over a month. A child died from the infection after visiting a Nevada hot spring in June.

So be careful this summer.

Source: CBS

RELATED TAGS

Amoeba brain cdc child exposure Georgia infection Interesting Headlines Nevada News Ryan Da Lion swimming Symptoms the buzz The Lion's Den Water

More from Magic 95.9

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close