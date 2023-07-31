Cause of Death: A Rare Brain Eating Amoeba Contracted While Swimming.

Next,

Georgia is in the news again for one of their residents passing away from a rare phenomenon.

Officials believe the victim was infected while swimming in a freshwater lake or pond. The amoeba can enter the body through the nose and travel to the brain, where it can cause a rare and deadly infection.

Symptoms of infection typically start about five days after exposure, but can occur anywhere from 1 to 12 days later. They include severe headache, fever, nausea, and vomiting, which can progress to a stiff neck, seizures, and coma.