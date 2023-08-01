DMV Will Be Some Of The First To Taste Lab Grown Chicken

THE BUZZ!
Lab-grown chicken coming to restaurant tables and, eventually, stores
Cultivated chicken, also known as lab-grown chicken, is now available in restaurants.
The chicken doesn’t come from a bird but is grown from chicken stem cells. They bathe the cells in a nutrient broth in tanks called bioreactors. The company’s CEO said It has the same genetic profile as a slaughtered chicken.
Environmentalists say cultivating meat is more sustainable than traditional livestock farming because it uses less water and land. But worry, it could have other implications for the environment.
Either way, diners in the DMV will be some of the first to try it out, and they were eager. Reservations for a tasting at Andres’ China Chilcano in the nation’s capital sold out in four minutes.
As for store availability, Lab-grown chicken will be ready once the company can scale up production. And next on the menu for the Good Meat Company is beef.
