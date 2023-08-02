Where’s The Beef? Taco Bell Gets Sued For False Advertising

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Taco Bell Hit With $5 Million Class Action Suit From Man Displeased With Amount of Ingredients in Mexican Pizza

Where’s the beef?

A New York man is suing Taco Bell for false advertising, alleging that the company is misrepresenting the amount of ingredients in its Mexican Pizza, Crunchwrap Supreme, Grande Crunchwrap, Vegan Crunchwrap, and Veggie Mexican Pizza items.

The lawsuit claims that Taco Bell’s advertisements for these products “materially overstate” the amount of beef and other ingredients by at least double the amount. The man also points to side-by-side comparison shots of the menu items in question, showing the advertised and ordered versions.

He is seeking at least $5 million in damages for himself and all other New York residents who have purchased the highlighted items in the past three years.

Taco Bell has not responded to the lawsuit.

Taco Bell has been accused of false advertising before. In 2010, the company settled a class-action lawsuit for $5 million after misleading customers about the size of its tacos.

Add to that. The company confirmed it is facing a sour cream supply-and-demand concern as its supplier’s employees go on strike.

If this continues, Taco Bell might take the advice of their slogan and make a run for the border themselves.