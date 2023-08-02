School Principal Allegedly Used 40K In School Funds For Vacations

THE BUZZ!
Massachusetts principal charged with spending nearly $40K of school funds on all-inclusive tropical vacations
Most teachers and educators say they are underpaid.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s acting special agent in charge accused her of abusing her authority and using the school’s budget as her personal slush fund to embezzle tens of thousands of dollars. As a result, she funded two all-inclusive vacations to Barbados for herself and her friends.
After pleading guilty to the charges and agreed to pay restitution, she faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
So a great example of how to not go about getting a raise.
Source: NY Post
