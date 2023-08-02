Listen Live
School Principal Allegedly Used 40K In School Funds For Vacations

Published on August 2, 2023

Massachusetts principal charged with spending nearly $40K of school funds on all-inclusive tropical vacations

Most teachers and educators say they are underpaid.

So how do they get more money?
This 60 year old school principal decided to take it, allegedly.
The former headmaster of New Mission High School in Boston, is facing wire fraud charges after she allegedly requested checks to be issued under other people’s names from the school’s external fiscal agent account, fraudulently endorsed them to herself, and deposited them into her own bank account.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s acting special agent in charge accused her of abusing her authority and using the school’s budget as her personal slush fund to embezzle tens of thousands of dollars. As a result, she funded two all-inclusive vacations to Barbados for herself and her friends.

After pleading guilty to the charges and agreed to pay restitution, she faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

So a great example of how to not go about getting a raise.

Source: NY Post

