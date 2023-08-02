An investigation revealed that a former D.C. deputy mayor had harassed a second employee sexually. On Monday morning, the Mayor’s Office of Legal Counsel released a summary of its investigation into John Falcicchio, a former Deputy Mayor of Planning and Economic Development, a longtime top aide to Mayor Muriel Bowser.
Allegations of physical sexual advances and unwanted romantic attention were substantiated, the report says. Allegations of retaliatory interactions and retaliatory treatment were unsubstantiated. Falcicchio has declined to comment on the allegations or investigations.
Falcicchio made multiple unwanted physical sexual advances toward the woman, who worked for him in the deputy mayor’s office, the report says. He also was found to have sent unwanted flirtatious messages. The report concluded there was no retaliation by Falcicchio or other government staff after the woman turned down his repeated advances over several months in 2020.
Falcicchio abruptly resigned earlier this year. A previous investigation found that he sexually harassed another city employee. The findings released Monday are similar to findings from the investigation into allegations made by another woman. A third woman has made similar allegations but they are not part of the internal investigation because the woman is not a D.C. government employee or contractor.
source: The DMV Daily
Former DC Deputy Mayor Sexually Harassed Second Employee was originally published on woldcnews.com
