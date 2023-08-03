Listen Live
Off Duty Officer Involved In A Hit & Take Home Accident Gets Sentenced.

Published on August 3, 2023

Ex-Cop Who Hit Man, Took Body Home Is Sentenced

You’ve heard of a hit and run accident. What about a hit and take home accident.
A former Police officer was off duty coming from a Halloween party at 3am when he drifted onto the shoulder of the Garden State Parkway when he hit a pedestrian who was walking. 

Instead of helping or calling the police, he and the passenger at the time loaded the man’s body into their car and drove home

After speaking with his mother and father, he drove the body back to the scene and called 911.

Prosecutors say when Police responded to the scene they found the man’s body in the car’s back seat.

The former officer has been charged with 12 felony counts including reckless vehicular homicide and endangering an injured victim.

He pleaded guilty to three felonies, including second-degree vehicular homicide and was sentenced on Wednesday.

In court he apologized to the family and said, “My actions on that night and early morning were inexcusable,” he added. “As an officer of the law, I should have never been behind the wheel after consuming alcohol. I should have acted accordingly after realizing what exactly was going on, but I completely panicked.”

Santiago’s mother and his passenger at the time of the incident were also arrested and charged with conspiracy to desecrate human remains and hindering apprehension. They have been released pending hearings.

Source: NBC

