Off Duty Officer Involved In A Hit & Take Home Accident Gets Sentenced.

THE BUZZ!
Ex-Cop Who Hit Man, Took Body Home Is Sentenced
Instead of helping or calling the police, he and the passenger at the time loaded the man’s body into their car and drove home
After speaking with his mother and father, he drove the body back to the scene and called 911.
Prosecutors say when Police responded to the scene they found the man’s body in the car’s back seat.
The former officer has been charged with 12 felony counts including reckless vehicular homicide and endangering an injured victim.
He pleaded guilty to three felonies, including second-degree vehicular homicide and was sentenced on Wednesday.
In court he apologized to the family and said, “My actions on that night and early morning were inexcusable,” he added. “As an officer of the law, I should have never been behind the wheel after consuming alcohol. I should have acted accordingly after realizing what exactly was going on, but I completely panicked.”
Santiago’s mother and his passenger at the time of the incident were also arrested and charged with conspiracy to desecrate human remains and hindering apprehension. They have been released pending hearings.
-
Gillie Da King’s Son, YNG Cheese Shot & Killed at Age 25
-
Report: LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
Remembering ‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud As A Loving, Humorous, & Beautiful Human [Gallery]
-
Magic 95.9 Has Everything You Need To Make Your Soul Feel Good This Summer!
-
‘Pee-Wee Herman’ Actor Paul Reubens Dead at 70
-
D.L. Hughley Show x One Community
-
Jamie Foxx Opens Up About His Health In Instagram Video, Social Media Is Happy To See He Is Doing Well
-
Report: Former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Files For Divorce From Husband Nick Mosby