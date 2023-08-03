Jamaica Women’s World Cup Team Makes History

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ! Women’s World Cup Daily: Jamaica send Brazil crashing out

Big shout to the Jamaican women national team.

A story of defying the odds.

Jamaican women’s soccer team, the Reggae Girlz, made history by knocking Brazil out of the Women’s World Cup and advancing to the knockout stages for the first time ever.

A huge and significant win especially after not almost being able to afford to compete.

The team has been through a lot in the past 15 years, being disbanded twice by the Jamaican Football Federation (JFF) and having to fight for funding to keep playing. In 2014, reggae icon Bob Marley's daughter Cedella Marley stepped in to help finance the team, and in 2019, the Reggae Girlz qualified for their first Women's World Cup.

The financial issues continued even for this year's Women's World Cup run. The team, however continued to fight for financial backing and were able to secure funding through a crowdfunding campaign. That determination has paid off for the women who are moving on in their run for a World Cup Title. Coach Lorne Donaldson said the team was "doing this for the country, and the country should be proud."

A great example for female athletes across the globe.