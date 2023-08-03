Jamaica Women’s World Cup Team Makes History

THE BUZZ!
Women’s World Cup Daily: Jamaica send Brazil crashing out
The team has been through a lot in the past 15 years, being disbanded twice by the Jamaican Football Federation (JFF) and having to fight for funding to keep playing. In 2014, reggae icon Bob Marley’s daughter Cedella Marley stepped in to help finance the team, and in 2019, the Reggae Girlz qualified for their first Women’s World Cup.
The financial issues continued even for this year’s Women’s World Cup run. The team, however continued to fight for financial backing and were able to secure funding through a crowdfunding campaign.
That determination has paid off for the women who are moving on in their run for a World Cup Title.
Coach Lorne Donaldson said the team was “doing this for the country, and the country should be proud.”
A great example for female athletes across the globe.
