Ward 8 Councilmember Trayon White hosted a news conference on Tuesday, near the site of Saturday’s tragic mass shooting on Good Hope Road SE. White appealed to the entire community to unite in efforts to curb the escalating violence, which has led to a disturbing 28% rise in homicides within the District.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!
Although acknowledging it’s just one aspect of the larger issue, the council member expressed his support for potentially involving the National Guard to aid in street patrols. Disagreeing with the acting police chief’s characterization of the neighborhood as a “warzone” following the mass shooting, White emphasized that residents are now subjected to constant gunfire throughout the day.
Also See: 8 Groundbreaking Black Politicians You Should Know
Police records indicate a distressing statistic: this year alone, 161 lives have been lost, a stark contrast to the 126 fatalities recorded at the same point last year.
source: The DMV Daily
READ MORE:
- Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey Suffers Foot Injury, Expected To Miss Game Time
- Baltimore Police Searching For Driver Of Pickup Truck After 88-Year-Old Woman Is Killed In Hit-And-Run
- Baltimore Ravens Activate J.K. Dobbins Off The PUP List
- Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [8-15-2023]
- Man Dies After Being Knocked Over I-395 Bridge At I-95 In Baltimore Crash
- Motorcycle Crash On I-95 Leaves One Person Injured
- Anne Arundel County Police To Host Steering Wheel Lock Giveaway
- Baltimore Youthworks Celebrates 50 Year Anniversary!
- Gov. Wes Moore Catches Touchdown Pass From Ravens QB Lamar Jackson During Training Camp
- Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [8-8-2023]
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Trayon White Calls On National Guard For Help As Violence Increases In DC was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Clarence Avant, The “Black Godfather,” Dies at 92
-
Rest in Peace: ‘Cha Cha Slide’ Creator DJ Casper Dead at 58
-
Tory Lanez Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion
-
Lizzo Loses Potential Super Bowl Spot Amid Ex-Dancers’ Lawsuit
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
-
Douglas Memorial Community Church
-
How To Plan A Healthy Meal That Helps Prevent Prostate Cancer [VIDEO]
-
Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative