Where you Get Your Covid Booster Could matter, A New Study Says.

Which arm gets the Covid-19 booster may make a difference, study shows

A new study suggests that which arm you get your Covid-19 booster might make a difference.

The study, published in eBioMedicine, found that people who got their booster shot in the same arm as their first two shots had a significantly higher number of “killer T cells” two weeks after the booster. Killer T cells are a type of white blood cell that helps to fight off infection.

According to the researchers, the reason behind this is that the body’s immune system is already activated to react to the vaccine previously administered in that particular arm. The researchers say that the body’s immune system has already primed itself to respond to the vaccine in that arm.

The immune system can respond more quickly and effectively when administering the booster shot in the same arm. The booster shot in the same arm elicits a more rapid and effective immune response.

However, it is essential to note that this study was relatively small, and more research is needed to confirm these findings. The study did not examine whether getting the booster shot in the same arm improved protection against Covid-19 infection.

Something to think about if you plan on getting that booster.