Black Man Catches Fatal Disease After 5 Minutes In A Hot Tub

California Man Contracted Legionnaires’ Disease After Sitting In Hot Tub for Five Minutes; Dies Within Days. Officials Say Spa Was Operating Illegally.

Sometimes it doesn’t take long for a life changing moment.

Such is the case with a 61 year old man in California who went to Zen Day Spa on July 19 and sat in the hot tub for five minutes. He later developed symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease, a serious type of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria. He died on August 3.

The spa has been shut down by local county officials. They are investigating whether the disease came from the spa.

Another person who went to the spa has also died of Legionnaires’ disease. Two other people who went to the spa have reported symptoms of the disease, but they are recovering.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) describes Legionnaires’ disease as a serious type of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria. People get the disease when they breathe in or swallow water that contains the bacteria, which then infects their lungs.

. One in 10 people who contract the disease will die from it,

There is no specific treatment for Legionnaires’ disease, but antibiotics can help to shorten the course of the illness.

His family started a Go Fund Me to help with funeral costs and resources for his children, including their education.

Source: Yahoo