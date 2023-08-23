Woman arrested after collecting rent from tenants for months after landlord’s murder.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Houston woman charged with killing landlord, hiding body, collecting rent from other tenants

First up

This might end up as a limited series on Netflix.

A Texan woman, 43, has been arrested for allegedly murdering her missing landlord, burying his body in the apartment, and collecting rent from the tenants.

This case took place over two years and began when people reported the landlord missing in February 2021. At first, the investigation didn’t yield much, but as time passed, things took a darker turn.

A tenant informed the police that he had asked the woman about the landlord’s whereabouts, and she confessed to killing him. This led to her being taken to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. After being released, she returned to the apartment, but the landlord remained missing.

A new tenant moved in and reported finding blood droplets on upper floors, a knife in the mailbox, and “a bin with blood in a crawl space.” This tenant revealed she was paying rent to the same woman.

This tenant cleverly tricked the woman into revealing the location of the body and then alerted the police. Subsequently, the authorities located the badly decomposed body of the landlord. The woman claimed it was the remains of a dead dog and also asserted that the landlord had faked his death and gone to Africa. Also that the blood in the house was from spoiled meat she had cleaned out of the refrigerator.

She mentioned that she had last seen the landlord with a stab wound to his stomach and assumed he had left for the hospital.

An autopsy verified that the landlord had suffered multiple stab wounds.

After fleeing, the woman was apprehended and is now being held in the Harris County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Coming soon to a streaming service soon.