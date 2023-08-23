Self-driving car company suspends operations after two collisions.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

GM’s Cruise slashed fleet of robotaxis by 50% in San Francisco after collisions

The driverless technology revolution has hit a speed bump.

California authorities ordered General Motors to take some of its Cruise robotaxis off the road after two recent collisions, including one with an active fire truck. The company also confirmed that one of its driverless taxis drove into a construction area and stopped in wet concrete.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is investigating the incidents and asked the company to reduce its active fleet of vehicles by 50%. The collisions occurred less than two weeks after California regulators gave the green light for Cruise and competitor Waymo to charge money for robotaxi trips around San Francisco at any time of day.

Cruise is cooperating with the investigation and is taking steps to improve safety, such as adding more sensors to its vehicles. However, the accidents underscore the challenges of creating safe, fully driverless passenger vehicles. Many companies have scaled back or abandoned their driverless car ambitions due to the high cost and difficulty of mastering all situations that humans might face behind the wheel.

The future of driverless technology is on the way, but there is still much work to be done.

In the meantime, keep those hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

