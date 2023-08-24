Magic 95.9
Listen Live
The Buzz

Published on August 24, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Florida school bribed Black preteens with fast-food gift cards amid low test scores

First up

An elementary school in Florida is catching some heat for trying to improve their Black Students test scores.

The school allegedly tried to bribe their black students to get better results.

Parents claim that teachers picked out Black fourth- and fifth-graders for an assembly. There, teachers discussed the students’ test scores and suggested fast-food gift cards as potential incentives for raising them.

The Flagler County School District assured that there was no malice in its statement.

The Chairperson of the County School District, acknowledged that there was isolation of Black students during the assembly.

She said the gathering should not have occurred, but she acknowledges that “it did.”

Interim Superintendent agreed with the parents, saying that “Without informing them of this assembly or of the plans to raise these scores, our parents were not properly engaged.”

Related Stories

She added, “Sometimes, when you try to think ‘outside of the box,’ you forget why the box is there,” and also, “While the desire to help this particular subgroup of students is to be commended, how this was done does not meet the expectations we desire among Flagler Schools.”

The matter is under investigation.

Another good thought bad idea situation.

Source: The Griot

RELATED TAGS

black students Bribery Elementary school gift cards headlines Interesting Headlines News No Malice Ryan Da Lion school school district Teachers Test Scores the buzz The Lion's Den

More from Magic 95.9

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close