Florida school bribed Black preteens with fast-food gift cards amid low test scores

An elementary school in Florida is catching some heat for trying to improve their Black Students test scores.

The school allegedly tried to bribe their black students to get better results.

Parents claim that teachers picked out Black fourth- and fifth-graders for an assembly. There, teachers discussed the students’ test scores and suggested fast-food gift cards as potential incentives for raising them.

The Flagler County School District assured that there was no malice in its statement.

The Chairperson of the County School District, acknowledged that there was isolation of Black students during the assembly.

She said the gathering should not have occurred, but she acknowledges that “it did.”

Interim Superintendent agreed with the parents, saying that “Without informing them of this assembly or of the plans to raise these scores, our parents were not properly engaged.”

She added, “Sometimes, when you try to think ‘outside of the box,’ you forget why the box is there,” and also, “While the desire to help this particular subgroup of students is to be commended, how this was done does not meet the expectations we desire among Flagler Schools.”

The matter is under investigation.

Another good thought bad idea situation.

Source: The Griot