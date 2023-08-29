Car-jackings at gunpoint are on the rise in Baltimore. 

Next,

There have been 338 incidents so far this year, including 29 in the last week alone.

One victim, who had his black 2014 Mercedes ML63 AMG stolen, said, “It’s frightening. You don’t have time to be afraid. You just react.”

He was parking on Mosher and Bentalou Streets in West Baltimore. when he saw three men. One of the men jumped out with a gun.

“Your whole life flashes before your eyes,” the victim said. “There’s no time to be heroic. The best thing to do is just comply so you can stay alive.”

The victim is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of his vehicle.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering an $8,000 reward for the person who killed Darrell Benner in Canton earlier this month after he ran outside with a BB gun to help his carjacked nephew.