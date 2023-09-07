Heat Days Are The New Snow Days For Some Schools.

Magic 95.9
Published on September 7, 2023

Not snow days but heat days are causing kids to miss school.
The school year has started and it has been a hot one. Not only for us here in Baltimore, but  in school districts across the United Sates. Schools are feeling the effects of the weather.
The unforgiving heat has caused some schools to dismiss early or close completely.
According to a report, close to 14,000 public schools that didn’t need cooling systems in the 1970s will need them by 2025 at an estimated cost of almost $40 billion.

In the meantime, some schools are using alternative but temporary methods to stay cool, such as fans and window air conditioning units, to cool down classrooms. Some have even resorted to remote learning.
 Crazy… I feel for these kid, they deserve better.
