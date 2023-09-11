More Like The Mile Eye Club: Shocking Discovery In Plane’s Bathroom,

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
Unfriendly Skies: Male American Airlines Attendant Removed By Police After Hidden Camera Found In Bathroom
Next,
All kinds of things go down on a plane. There are plenty of stories and videos especially of bathroom tales.
This one ended up with a male flight attendant being removed from a plane by Massachusetts State Police. This came after a teenage girl found a hidden camera in the bathroom.
That same Male attendant kind of told on himself after raising suspicion by stopping the young lady before she entered the bathroom. He told her, ‘Hey hold on just a second, we’re about to start collecting trash so I am going to wash my hands.’
After she found the camera, her Mother told other passengers and some of them searched the bathrooms as well.
Once the plane landed he was escorted off and could face even more serious charges as the alleged criminal acts took place in the air.
Source: Bossip
