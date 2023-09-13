The Black Farmer Fund is making history! They’ve raised $11 million to support Black-owned agricultural businesses

THE BUZZ!
‘The Black Farmer Fund’ Raises $11M To Change The Face Of Agriculture
Also to address systemic racism that prevents Black farmers from accessing resources.
BFF is a “for-us, by-us” fund that puts the power in the hands of Black farmers and food systems entrepreneurs.
And they’ve raised some big money so far.
Olivia Watkins, Co-Founder of Black Farmer Fund said, “With $11 million secured, we are well on our way to achieving our $20 million goal. This significant milestone reaffirms our belief that when we empower Black communities, we foster a stronger, more inclusive food system that benefits us all.”
The money will be used to provide grants and operational assistance to new businesses, as well as to expand its reach to other parts of the country.
