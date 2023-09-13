The Black Farmer Fund is making history! They’ve raised $11 million to support Black-owned agricultural businesses

THE BUZZ!

‘The Black Farmer Fund’ Raises $11M To Change The Face Of Agriculture

BFF we know stands for best friends forever. It also stands for The Black Farmer Fund (BFF) , a community-led investment fund for Black-owned agricultural and food businesses in the Northeast.

The fund provides grants and operational support to Black-owned food and agri-businesses to help them scale and become more stable.

Also to address systemic racism that prevents Black farmers from accessing resources. BFF is a “for-us, by-us” fund that puts the power in the hands of Black farmers and food systems entrepreneurs.

And they’ve raised some big money so far.

Olivia Watkins, Co-Founder of Black Farmer Fund said, “With $11 million secured, we are well on our way to achieving our $20 million goal. This significant milestone reaffirms our belief that when we empower Black communities, we foster a stronger, more inclusive food system that benefits us all.” The money will be used to provide grants and operational assistance to new businesses, as well as to expand its reach to other parts of the country.

That’s a very big deal for black farmers who have faced with many challenges across the country.