Day care owners charged after deadly fentanyl found on playmats

THE BUZZ!
U.S. charges pair after deadly fentanyl is found on top of playmats at NYC day care
First up
This New York City day care was supposed to be a place for kids to learn, grow, and play. But instead, it was a place where kids could find drugs.
The owner of the day care and a relative are facing federal drug charges after a 1-year-old boy died and 3 other children became dangerously ill from opioids.
Medical teams had to use Narcan, the nasal spray that can reverse opioid overdose, on all four children. The New York Police Department says tests confirmed fentanyl was present in the three surviving victims.
A one-kilogram brick of fentanyl was found stored inside the day care, in the same space where the kids were.
Authorities also found three kilo presses, equipment used to recompress drugs in powder form.
The Bronx district attorney’s office charged Mendez and Brito with murder and attempted murder, as well as depraved indifference.
In addition, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York has now also lodged federal drug charges against them.
