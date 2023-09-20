A 50 Cent Baby: A Woman Gives Birth At Concert

THE BUZZ!
Woman gives birth to daughter at 50 Cent concert
Next,
Speaking of kids.
50 Cent’s final lap tour was just here in Baltimore and a lot of people came out. But at a recent show someone new came out to the show, a brand new baby.
A woman recently gave birth to a daughter at 50 Cent concert in Washington state.
Arena medics attended to the woman, who was already in labor and too far along to move. Staff formed a “human curtain” around her until workers could create a little privacy.
The baby girl was born on site and the mother and child were then transported to the hospital.
All are well. And that is great news.
How old were you when you went to your first concert? 1 minute old.
She’s got a great story to tell forever.
Source: Page Six
