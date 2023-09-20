Listen Live
The Buzz

A 50 Cent Baby: A Woman Gives Birth At Concert

Published on September 20, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Woman gives birth to daughter at 50 Cent concert

Next,

Speaking of kids.

50 Cent’s final lap tour was just here in Baltimore and a lot of people came out. But at a recent show someone new came out to the show, a brand new baby.

A woman recently gave birth to a daughter at 50 Cent concert in Washington state.

Arena medics attended to the woman, who was already in labor and too far along to move. Staff formed a “human curtain” around her until workers could create a little privacy.

The baby girl was born on site and the mother and child were then transported to the hospital.

All are well. And that is great news.

How old were you when you went to your first concert? 1 minute old.

She’s got a great story to tell forever.

Source: Page Six

RELATED TAGS

50 Cent baby baltimore Birth concert Daughter Girl headlines Hospital Interesting Headlines mother News paramedics privacy Ryan Da Lion the buzz The Lion's Den Washington Woman

More from Magic 95.9

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close