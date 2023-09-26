Barbie’s Dolls Can Be Good For Your Mental Health

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

BUZZ!

The ‘Barbie’ movie has people buying ‘emotional support’ dolls. Psychologists say that’s a good thing

Next,

The new Barbie movie is popular and is inspiring people to reconnect with their childhood selves and the power of play.

On TikTok, people are sharing videos of themselves reconnecting with their inner child by buying “emotional support Barbies.”

In some videos, adults slowly walk through toy aisles, looking for dolls that represent their careers, identities, or sense of fun. They carefully open the boxes of the dolls they choose, stroking their hair, and are instantly transported back to their childhood..

Psychologists say that play is good for adults and children alike, especially for mental health. It can help prevent depression, build a sense of hope, and protect people from the psychological pressures that can be especially difficult for girls during adolescence.

Nostalgia can also be good for mental health. Fond memories of the past can be comforting and can improve mood.

So think back to the good old days, reminisce a little, and let out your inner child!

Source: CNN