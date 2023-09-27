THE BUZZ!
Say What Now? You’ll Never Guess Who Was Just Crowned Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2023
Some people argue that Zimbabwe is being misrepresented in a recent beauty pageant, while others disagree.
All because the winner of Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2023 is a white woman,and the population of Zimbabwe is predominantly Black. With non-Black people making up just two percent of the country’s nearly 16 million population.
The pageant win sparked a heated online debate, with many people arguing that the crown should have gone to a Black woman, given that Zimbabwe’s population is predominantly Black.
Some accused the pageant of racism, while others defended Jackson’s win, saying she is a deserving representative of Zimbabwe.
The winner, Brooke Bruk-Jackson, born and raised in the capital of Zimbabwe says, she is excited to represent the country in the Miss Universe pageant and intends to be “an example of grace, understanding, and inspiration to the youth of Zimbabwe.”
Source: AP News
