Listen Live
The Buzz

Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2023: Is a White Woman

Published on September 27, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Say What Now? You’ll Never Guess Who Was Just Crowned Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2023

Lastly,

Some people argue that Zimbabwe is being misrepresented in a recent beauty pageant, while others disagree.

All because the winner of Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2023 is a white woman,and the population of Zimbabwe is predominantly Black. With non-Black people making up just two percent of the country’s nearly 16 million population.

The pageant win sparked a heated online debate, with many people arguing that the crown should have gone to a Black woman, given that Zimbabwe’s population is predominantly Black.

Some accused the pageant of racism, while others defended Jackson’s win, saying she is a deserving representative of Zimbabwe.

Related Stories

The winner, Brooke Bruk-Jackson, born and raised in the capital of Zimbabwe says, she is excited to represent the country in the Miss Universe pageant and intends to be “an example of grace, understanding, and inspiration to the youth of Zimbabwe.”

Talking about beating the odds.

Source: AP News

RELATED TAGS

African countries beauty pageant black woman headlines Interesting Headlines Miss Universe News pageants population Ryan Da Lion the buzz The Lion's Den white woman Zimbabwe

More from Magic 95.9

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close