A First: Indy Racing Has A Black Champion

THE BUZZ!
MYLES ROWE BECOMES FIRST BLACK DRIVER TO WIN AN INDYCAR CHAMPIONSHIP
First up,
Indy cars recent champion does not look like any of the previous winners to hoist the trophy. That is because its the first time a black man has ever won an Indy race champion. Congratulations to Myles Rowe and his historic win making him the first Black driver to win an INDYCAR-sanctioned championship.
The champ is young too, at only 23 years old he clinched the 2023 Cooper Tires USF PRO 2000 title.
Rowe pays tribute to historic figures and moments of the past, like Dewey “Rajo Jack” Gatson, the black racer denied entry in the Indy 500 in the 1930s and 40s. He also drove a red rear-winged car in honor of the Red-Tailed 99th Squadron of the Tuskegee Airmen.
Force Indy, his racing team wants to open as many doors as possible for diverse representation and leadership in the motorsports world.
And they are already are.
A first i’m glad to see happen.
Source: Black Enterprise
