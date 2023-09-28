Man At Center Of Alabama brawl Speaks for The First Time

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Montgomery riverboat worker speaks out for first time since viral brawl

Next,

Speaking of firsts.

It’s the first time we get to hear from one of the most important figures in the Alabama brawl. And no it’s not the folding chair.

Dameion Pickett, is a Black co-captain and the lead deckhand of Harriott II and also the man at the center of what is now known as the Alabama brawl.

And for the first time he spoke about it on Good morning America. Saying that he went to work on Aug. 5 expecting just another nice, peaceful cruise. He said he was shocked at the violent attack he endured while “just doing my job.”

Pickett recalled the Harriott II tried to dock after a dinner tour but a private pontoon boat had illegally parked in its space, making docking hazardous. He said he could have docked but would have hit some vessels and been held responsible.

After several unsuccessful attempts to get them to move their boat. He left the riverboat “on the captain’s orders” and went to move the pontoon boat by himself.

Then “This man just put his hand on me,” Pickett said. “I was, like … it’s my job, but I’m still defending myself at the same time. So when he touched me, I was, like, ‘It’s on.’”

The rest we saw unfold.

Despite being a little sore from the incident, which left him with minor bumps and bruises, Pickett said he has no regrets about upholding his duties.

Source: The grio