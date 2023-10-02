CDC Recommends A New Sex Pill For STI’s

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

In a first, CDC to recommend antibiotic pill after sex for some to prevent sexually transmitted infections

A new sex pill.

This one is being recommended by the CDC to help prevent the spread of sexually transmitted infections,

Officials say the strong antibiotic pill known as Doxy-pep for short could help tremendously in the fight against STI’s. They also claim it is the first major new prevention intervention in decades,

The pill could prevent bacterial infections from taking root when taken in the days soon after potential exposure during sex.

As of right now the CDC is offering the pills to a limited groups of Americans hardest hit by the STI epidemic: gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, as well as transgender women.

They narrowed the scope to people in the affected communities who have been diagnosed with a bacterial STI, such as gonorrhea, chlamydia, or syphilis, in the past year.

Regarding risks, officials are concerned that Doxy-PEP could raise the risk of bacteria developing resistance to the antibiotic.

So, the CDC is planning multiple efforts to track real-world implementation of the pill, including monitoring for drug resistance.

A pill to keep it up. A birth control pill. A day after pill, and now a STI prevention pill.