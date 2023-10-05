Tips To Do Before You’re next Hotel Stay: Housekeeping Advice

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Hotel worker reveals horrifying reason guests should flush the toilet before using it

Sometimes good advice can save you a lot of trouble and headaches.

So when I saw these tips from a hotel worker I thought I’d share because well we will stay in a hotel from time to time and knowing is half the battle.

Hotel employees shared some tips to eShores travel agency about what you need to do when you get to your hotel room:

Flush the toilet – To avoid a bug crawling up your woo-hah, flush before and after using the loo

Stay away from the complimentary coffee pots because they are often skipped during cleaning.

Even glassware and coffee cups don’t receive proper cleaning. Workers said that housekeeping rinses the cups and wipes them dry with an old rag they use to clean other surfaces of the room.

Also before consuming minibar beverages or snacks ensure the seal is not broken because you never know what mischievous guests could do.

A housekeeper says to remove the bedspread from your bed immediately, because they are filthy. Hotel housekeepers usually wash bedspreads once a year, if at all, unless there is a visible stain.

They said that not all hotels are disgusting, but most hotels just do what their employees are trained to do.

So your next hotel stay… you know what you need to do.

