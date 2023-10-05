Tips To Do Before You’re next Hotel Stay: Housekeeping Advice

THE BUZZ!
Hotel worker reveals horrifying reason guests should flush the toilet before using it
Sometimes good advice can save you a lot of trouble and headaches.
So when I saw these tips from a hotel worker I thought I’d share because well we will stay in a hotel from time to time and knowing is half the battle.
Hotel employees shared some tips to eShores travel agency about what you need to do when you get to your hotel room:
- Flush the toilet – To avoid a bug crawling up your woo-hah, flush before and after using the loo
- Stay away from the complimentary coffee pots because they are often skipped during cleaning.
- Even glassware and coffee cups don’t receive proper cleaning. Workers said that housekeeping rinses the cups and wipes them dry with an old rag they use to clean other surfaces of the room.
- Also before consuming minibar beverages or snacks ensure the seal is not broken because you never know what mischievous guests could do.
They said that not all hotels are disgusting, but most hotels just do what their employees are trained to do.
So your next hotel stay… you know what you need to do.
Source: NY Post
