The Youngest To Do It: This 13 Year Old Young man makes history

DA’VIAN KIMBROUGH, 13, BECOMES YOUNGEST PROFESSIONAL SOCCER PLAYER IN HISTORY

This young man is proving his worth and deserving of all the attention he is getting right now.

That’s because he has accomplished something no other thirteen year old has. He’s a professional soccer player.

Da’vian Kimbrough, a football prodigy has become the youngest player to turn pro during his debut with the Sacramento Republic, a team in the United Soccer League.

He beats the previous record by about two months.

Despite only playing for about three minutes in his debut match, Da’vian Kimbrough celebrated his historic moment by taking pictures with his family and signing autographs for fans.

His message to other young athletes, “Persevere through everything, no matter what. And everyone has a different path, so even if you don’t make it at the same age as me, keep pushing hard so you can make it eventually.”

A good message to some of us adults as well.

Source: Black Enterprise