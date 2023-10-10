Man Finds Fallen Skydiver On His Front Lawn

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Skydiver who died after hard landing on Florida front lawn identified as 69-year-old lawyer

Imagine walking out your house to find a man falling from the sky and landing on your front lawn.

That is what happened to this Florida man who told WKMG news that, the man landed directly in his front yard. He said, “I was asking the person that was laying on the ground, ‘Hey man can you hear me, can you hear me?’ But he did not answer,”

He told a local Fox affiliate that the man bounced off the ground “like a basketball” before coming to a rest.

Other witnesses said his parachute fully deployed before impact, but he still landed at high speed

That man was identified as a 69-year-old lawyer and experienced skydiver.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing, according to police

