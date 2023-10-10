Man Finds Fallen Skydiver On His Front Lawn

THE BUZZ!
Skydiver who died after hard landing on Florida front lawn identified as 69-year-old lawyer
Next,
Speaking of finding.
Imagine walking out your house to find a man falling from the sky and landing on your front lawn.
That is what happened to this Florida man who told WKMG news that, the man landed directly in his front yard. He said, “I was asking the person that was laying on the ground, ‘Hey man can you hear me, can you hear me?’ But he did not answer,”
He told a local Fox affiliate that the man bounced off the ground “like a basketball” before coming to a rest.
Other witnesses said his parachute fully deployed before impact, but he still landed at high speed
That man was identified as a 69-year-old lawyer and experienced skydiver.
An investigation into the accident is ongoing, according to police
How did you start your day?
Source: New York Post
-
When The Family Feuds: 10 Public Celebrity Sibling Beefs That Got Ugly
-
Krayzie Bone Update: Another Surgery Needed For Cleveland Legend
-
Tia Mowry Says Dating Is ‘Complicated’ Following Divorce
-
Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
-
Bill Cosby To Be Released From Prison After Court Overturns Sexual Assault Conviction
-
Finding Mimi: Women Who Could Play Mariah Carey In Her TV Biopic Directed By Lee Daniels
-
Arrest Made In 1996 Unsolved Murder of Tupac Shakur