A Landlord’s Hate Towards Tenants Leads To Murder And Hate Crimes

Palestinian-American boy killed and his mother injured after landlord stabs them because they were Muslim, authorities say

Hate strikes again.

A Palestinian Woman and her son were attacked by their landlord allegedly because the tenants are Muslim and the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict involving Hamas and the Israelis.”

According to authorities, they found the landlord sitting on the ground near the home’s driveway. The two victims were found in a bedroom with multiple stab wounds.

The 71-year-old landlord was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two hate crimes, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The US Justice Department has also opened a federal hate crime investigation into the attack.

A statement from the White House sent condolences to the family and said, “As Americans, we must come together and reject Islamophobia and all forms of bigotry and hatred,” Also, “I have said repeatedly that I will not be silent in the face of hate. We must be unequivocal. There is no place in America for hate against anyone.”

It’s a troubling time when you can’t even lock hate out of your own home.

