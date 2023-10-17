Exonerated Man Shot and Killed by Deputy in Georgia

THE BUZZ!
Man imprisoned 16 years for wrongful conviction fatally shot by Georgia deputy
First up
Locked up for 16 years for a wrongful conviction only to end up shot to death by an officer.
The incident happened during a traffic stop on Monday.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) news release, Leonard Allen Cure, 53, was pulled over by a Camden County deputy along Interstate 95. Cure cooperated initially but became violent after being told he was being arrested.
When Cure refused to obey directions, the deputy stunned him with a stun pistol. When Cure began beating the deputy, he used the stun gun and a baton to subdue Cure again. Then he drew his handgun and shot him when he continued to.
Cure was released in 2020 after being given $817,000 in unjust conviction and incarceration reparations.
Described by those who knew him as a “smart, funny, and kind person.” He often visited prosecutors at the Broward State Attorney’s Office. He participated in training to help their staff do their jobs most fairly and thoroughly possible.
The GBI said it is still investigating the shooting and has not released any information about what prompted the deputy to pull over Cure’s vehicle.
Source: CBS
