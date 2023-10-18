California Has No HBCU’s But They Will Help You Go To One.

THE BUZZ!

CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR NEWSOM SIGNS BILL TO GRANT $5K TO STUDENTS WHO TRANSFER TO HBCUS

Governor Gavin Newsom of California has signed a bill that will provide financial assistance to community college students who want to transfer to out-of-state Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The bill, AB1400, was drafted by Assembly Majority Leader Isaac Bryan and will grant up to $5,000 to eligible students. The goal of the bill is to make it easier for California students to attend an HBCU and then bring their talents back to the state to work.