California Has No HBCU’s But They Will Help You Go To One.

CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR NEWSOM SIGNS BILL TO GRANT $5K TO STUDENTS WHO TRANSFER TO HBCUS
Governor Gavin Newsom of California has signed a bill that will provide financial assistance to community college students who want to transfer to out-of-state Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
The bill’s passing is in response to the fact that California has no HBCUs. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 90 percent of HBCU undergraduate students received financial assistance in 2019-20, with 83 percent receiving grants, 65 percent procuring loans, and only four percent receiving work-study grants.
And here is a fun fact. As HBCU enrollment increases, the number of non-Black students enrolling at HBCUs has also increased. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, non-Black students now make up 25% of HBCU enrollment, which was as low as 15% just a few decades ago.
