Listen Live
The Buzz

California Has No HBCU’s But They Will Help You Go To One.

Published on October 18, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR NEWSOM SIGNS BILL TO GRANT $5K TO STUDENTS WHO TRANSFER TO HBCUS

Next,

Governor Gavin Newsom of California has signed a bill that will provide financial assistance to community college students who want to transfer to out-of-state Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The bill, AB1400, was drafted by Assembly Majority Leader Isaac Bryan and will grant up to $5,000 to eligible students. The goal of the bill is to make it easier for California students to attend an HBCU and then bring their talents back to the state to work.

Related Stories

The bill’s passing is in response to the fact that California has no HBCUs. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 90 percent of HBCU undergraduate students received financial assistance in 2019-20, with 83 percent receiving grants, 65 percent procuring loans, and only four percent receiving work-study grants.

And here is a fun fact. As HBCU enrollment increases, the number of non-Black students enrolling at HBCUs has also increased. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, non-Black students now make up 25% of HBCU enrollment, which was as low as 15% just a few decades ago.

RELATED TAGS

California colelge enrollment faculty HBCU headlines Interesting Headlines News Ryan Da Lion students the buzz The Lion's Den university

More from Magic 95.9

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close