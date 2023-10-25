41 States including Maryland Are Suing Meta, parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

THE BUZZ!
41 States Sue Meta Alleging Addictive Social Media Features Harm Youth
Next,
Meta, parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, faces lawsuits from 41 US states, including Maryland, for allegedly harming children.
The lawsuits allege that Meta knowingly used features on its platforms to engage and addict children, despite claiming the platforms were safe for young users. Meta’s algorithms allegedly push children into harmful content, and features like “infinite scroll” and persistent notifications keep them hooked.
The company faces accusations of violating consumer protection laws and federal privacy laws for children
As parents and guardians we really need to be more involved in our kids social media intake. They are exposed to a lot of content that is not helpful for their development.
Source: Complex
