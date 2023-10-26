What is Baltimore’s Rank on The Orkin’s Rattiest City List

THE BUZZ!
The 50 ‘rattiest cities’ in the US, as ranked by Orkin
This list is about which cities have the most rats.
Orkin has released its 2023 list ranking 50 of the nation’s busiest metro regions by “the number of new rodent treatments” performed over a period of 12 months.
The company evaluated new rodent treatments used at residential and commercial properties.
Sometimes being number one is not a good thing. And for Chicago they have been number one on this list for 9 consecutive years.
Rounding out the top 5 is Los Angeles at number 2, New York at number 3 Washington D.C. at number 4, and San Francisco at number 5.
As for Baltimore, we did make the list and we are ranked in the top ten rattiest cities in America coming in at number 7.
Coming in last or with the least amount of rodents is Greensboro North Carolina.
Can we get an exterminator, please.
Source: The Hill
