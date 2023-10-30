A Halloween Mass Shooting. 2 Dead, 18 injured

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Suspect arrested in Tampa shooting that killed 2, injured 18

A mass shooting erupted during Halloween festivities in Tampa, Florida, early on Sunday morning. Two people were killed and 18 others were injured.

At least two shooters opened fire just before 3 a.m. in a Tampa popular nightlife district with several bars and clubs.

The Police Chief said the shooting occurred after a fight broke out between two groups.

One suspect, a 22-year-old, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder with a firearm. Police are still searching for at least one other suspect.

Tampa Mayor blamed the shootings on easy access to guns. And said, “Yet again, a senseless loss of life by those choosing to settle a dispute with firearms. Lives lost and others forever changed. To what end?” Castor asked. “The Tampa Police Department had 50 officers deployed in the area at the time, so this is not a law enforcement issue.

One of the victims killed was a 14-year-old boy. His father, said that he is still in shock and that he hopes investigators will bring the perpetrators to justice.