Employee Accused Of Putting Bodily Fluids In School Meals

New Jersey elementary school janitor accused of contaminating food with bodily fluids

Mystery meat is the least of your worries at this school!

A New Jersey elementary school janitor is accused of adding strange and unusual ingredients to the school meals. Strange like contaminating the food and cafeteria utensils with bodily fluids including saliva, urine and feces. Also spraying bleach into a container of food that was later served to kids “with the intention of harming the students,” according to an affidavit of probable cause.

According to officials they have multiple screenshots and videos from a social media account showing him performing sexual acts with objects at the school.

Body fluid samples are being taken in order to analyze the health hazards of those who ate at the school cafeteria.

The school district placed him on administrative leave.

The police on the other hand arrested him. Charges include aggravated assault, tampering with food products, endangering the welfare of a child and attempted misconduct and is currently in a county jail, according to investigators.

Poor kids. I’m mad for all those parents.

Can you imagine getting that phone call from the school.

