FDA Warning: Potential Lead Poisoning Kid Products

Published on November 6, 2023

Children’s Food Recall After Kids Suffer ‘Potential Acute Lead Toxicity’

This time, due to the possibility of lead poisoning, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is cautioning parents and caregivers not to give their kids any apple cinnamon pouches from various manufacturers.
Manufacturers like WanaBana and its apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches. As well as Schnucks ad it’s cinnamon applesauce pouches.
The FDA is investigating reports of four children with elevated levels of lead in their blood. Investigators identified WanaBana applesauce pouches as a potential shared source of exposure.

They say lead is toxic to humans and can affect people of any age or health status, but children are more susceptible to lead poisoning.
Lead poisoning symptoms can include headaches, nausea, vomiting, anemia, irritability, lethargy, exhaustion, burning or prickling sensation in the muscles, constipation, tremors, and weight loss.

Get in touch with your child’s doctor to arrange for a blood test if you believe your child may have been exposed to lead.

Source: NewsWeek

