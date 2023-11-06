FDA Warning: Potential Lead Poisoning Kid Products

THE BUZZ!
Children’s Food Recall After Kids Suffer ‘Potential Acute Lead Toxicity’
Get in touch with your child’s doctor to arrange for a blood test if you believe your child may have been exposed to lead.
Source: NewsWeek
Richard Roundtree Passes Away, X Salutes The Legend
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
Matthew Perry Remembered On X By Fans Of ‘Friends’ Star #matthewperry
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2023
Dwight Howard Reportedly Admits To Hooking Up With Man From Instagram, Denies He Forced A Threesome
Radio One Baltimore's Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch
Reality Star Brittish Williams Taped ‘Basketball Wives’ While Out On Bond
Tiffany “New York” Pollard Drags Omarosa For All The Filth, X Applauds The Legend