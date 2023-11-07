Lauryn Hill Speaks On Concert Lateness Concerns

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

LATE LAURYN HILL TO CONCERTGOERS: 'Y'ALL LUCKY I MAKE IT ON THIS BLOOD RAS STAGE'

Speaking of gambling.

When it comes to Lauryn Hill you can bet she will songs you love. But what time will she start singing is a lot harder to figure out.

She has built a reputation for showing up late for many shows and not at all for others.

Well if you ever wondered what she thought about all of that. She addressed the topic at a recent concert which she was a little late to.

Telling the crowd, “Yo, y’all lucky I make it on this blood ras stage every night,” Hill told the crowd. “I don’t do it because they let me do it. I do it because I stand here in the name of God and I do it. God is the one who allows me to do it, who surrounded me with family and community when there was no support.”

She continued, “When the album sold so many records, and no one showed up and said, ‘Hey, would you like to make another one?’ So I went around the world, and I played the same album over and over and over and over again. Because we are survivors, and we’re not just survivors, we’re thrivers.”

And sometimes we are also late to a lot of shows.

Well by now you know what to expect.

