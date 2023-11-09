A Robot Mistakes Man For Box Of Veggies and Crushes Him

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A robot crushed a man to death after it mistook him for a box of vegetables: reports

Human error or computer malfunction.

Some say robots will take jobs from people. This robot took more than that, it took a life.

A robot malfunctioned and crushed a worker to death at a South Korean agricultural produce distribution center. The robot mistook the worker for a box of vegetables and lifted him, pushing his body against the conveyor belt and crushing his face and chest. The worker was hospitalized but later succumbed to his injuries.

The accident took place while the worker was at the center inspecting the robotic arm’s sensors, according to BBC News.

Investigators told NBC News that the robot was not an “advanced, artificial intelligence-powered robot, but a machine that simply picks up boxes and puts them on pallets.”

Police are investigating whether the robot had any defects or safety issues, but they also believe human error may have played a role.

Surveillance footage shows the worker walking toward the robot with a box in his hands, which may have triggered the robot’s sensors.

The plant’s owner has called for a “precise and safe” system to be established to prevent future accidents.

