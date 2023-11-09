Easy Flip: $2 Can Bring You Up To $5,000

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

$2 bill could be worth thousands depending on age and condition

If you’ve been praying for a flip. This might one of the easiest ever.

You could possibly turn $2 into $5,000.

That’s because some $2 bills are now estimated to be valued up to yes $5,000, depending on its age, condition, and other factors.

The U.S. Currency Auctions estimates in its guide that uncirculated $2 bills from before 1917 could fetch more than $1,000.

The guide notes that uncirculated bills from 1890, featuring a red seal, could be worth upwards of $4,000.

A recent auction saw one sell for almost $2,500.

If you have a $2 bill, check the seal. Bills with a red seal are generally worth more than bills with a green seal. Older bills are also generally worth more, especially if they are in good condition.

If you think you may have a valuable $2 bill, have it appraised by a professional.

I’m upset because I use to collect them and over time ended up just giving them away. Even spent some.

Source: Fox Business