Easy Flip: $2 Can Bring You Up To $5,000

$2 bill could be worth thousands depending on age and condition
If you’ve been praying for a flip. This might one of the easiest ever.
You could possibly turn $2 into $5,000.
That’s because some $2 bills are now estimated to be valued up to yes $5,000, depending on its age, condition, and other factors.
The U.S. Currency Auctions estimates in its guide that uncirculated $2 bills from before 1917 could fetch more than $1,000.
The guide notes that uncirculated bills from 1890, featuring a red seal, could be worth upwards of $4,000.
A recent auction saw one sell for almost $2,500.
If you have a $2 bill, check the seal. Bills with a red seal are generally worth more than bills with a green seal. Older bills are also generally worth more, especially if they are in good condition.
If you think you may have a valuable $2 bill, have it appraised by a professional.
Source: Fox Business
