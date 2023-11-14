Move Over Bible, The Queen Bee Is Coming For The Top Spot.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

LIL KIM BELIEVES HER MEMOIR WILL OUTSELL THE BIBLE, FOXY BROWN SAYS OTHERWISE

Confidence or outlandish optimism.

Lil Kim believes her upcoming memoir, The Queen Bee, slated for a 2024 release, has the potential to outsell the Bible, the best-selling book of all time.

Kim made this bold claim during an Instagram Live session on recently. She said that“ When we post our presales, we be surpassing the Bible. And that’s crazy,” she continued. “And the thing is, it’s like the Bible, like I don’t take that lightly. I already know that.”

She also said, “But it’s like some crazy s—t going on behind the scenes,” Kim said. “You have to be really careful when you deal with these book companies because they try to, like, literally take advantage of you. You know I’m a little Black woman.”

Her statement has been met with mixed reactions. Some people are mocking her claims, while others are supporting her confidence. Her longtime nemesis, Foxy Brown, even took to social media to post the word Bible with a laughing emoji in response to Kim’s news.

Well we will soon find out whether Kim’s memoir will outsell the Bible, but her bold prediction is sure to generate buzz and excitement for the book.

Just FYI. The Guinness Book of World Records reports the Christian Bible as the “Best-Selling Book” of all time. Research shows that over the last 1,500 years, somewhere between 5 and 7 billion copies of the Bible have been sold.

