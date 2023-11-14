Move Over Bible, The Queen Bee Is Coming For The Top Spot.

THE BUZZ!
LIL KIM BELIEVES HER MEMOIR WILL OUTSELL THE BIBLE, FOXY BROWN SAYS OTHERWISE
First up
Confidence or outlandish optimism.
Kim made this bold claim during an Instagram Live session on recently. She said that“ When we post our presales, we be surpassing the Bible. And that’s crazy,” she continued. “And the thing is, it’s like the Bible, like I don’t take that lightly. I already know that.”
She also said, “But it’s like some crazy s—t going on behind the scenes,” Kim said. “You have to be really careful when you deal with these book companies because they try to, like, literally take advantage of you. You know I’m a little Black woman.”
Her statement has been met with mixed reactions. Some people are mocking her claims, while others are supporting her confidence. Her longtime nemesis, Foxy Brown, even took to social media to post the word Bible with a laughing emoji in response to Kim’s news.
Well we will soon find out whether Kim’s memoir will outsell the Bible, but her bold prediction is sure to generate buzz and excitement for the book.
Source: Black Enterprise
-
