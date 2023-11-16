Air Rage Incident Costs This Passenger Nearly $40,000 & More.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

An American Airlines passenger is ordered to pay $40,000 to the airline for disrupting and diverting a flight

Next,

Another thing that changed after the pandemic, air rage incidents spiked.

In 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) documented approximately 6,000 rowdy passenger events, compared to approximately 1,100 in 2019. The FAA recorded 1,820 rowdy passenger events in 2023.

A recent situation resulted in a federal district court in Arizona ordering an American Airlines passenger to pay the airline $38,952. after pleading guilty to tampering with a member of the flying crew.

A press release from the Arizona U.S. Attorney’s office states that the passenger threatened flight crew members and used foul language while traveling from Phoenix to Hawaii. Prosecutors say her behavior prevented flight attendants from carrying out their duties and the captain decided to return to Phoenix.

Apart from the fine. The court sentenced her to 3.6 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

A $40,000 one way trip back to the airport and you caught a charge.

Not a good flight for her at all.

Source: Business Insider