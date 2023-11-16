Air Rage Incident Costs This Passenger Nearly $40,000 & More.

THE BUZZ!
An American Airlines passenger is ordered to pay $40,000 to the airline for disrupting and diverting a flight
Next,
Another thing that changed after the pandemic, air rage incidents spiked.
In 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) documented approximately 6,000 rowdy passenger events, compared to approximately 1,100 in 2019. The FAA recorded 1,820 rowdy passenger events in 2023.
A recent situation resulted in a federal district court in Arizona ordering an American Airlines passenger to pay the airline $38,952. after pleading guilty to tampering with a member of the flying crew.
Apart from the fine. The court sentenced her to 3.6 months in prison and three years of supervised release.
A $40,000 one way trip back to the airport and you caught a charge.
Not a good flight for her at all.
Source: Business Insider
