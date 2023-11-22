Listen Live
Derek Chauvin Speaks on George Floyd Death In New Documentary

Published on November 22, 2023

THE BUZZ!

IN NEW DOCUMENTARY DEREK CHAUVIN PROCLAIMS INNOCENCE AFTER PLEADING GUILTY TO GEORGE FLOYD’S MURDER

The murder of George Floyd was a big deal. Big enough for it to grab the world’s attention.

And big enough to still be talked about.

Former police officer, Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty of killing George Floyd is speaking out about the incident in a new documentary, titled “The Fall of Minneapolis.”

In it he says the trial and sentencing was a sham.

And he actually blames the paramedics for George Floyd’s death.  Saying, “The EMS and Minneapolis Fire response was not normal. Normally, both those resources are sent, they arrive in short time, especially on a Code 3 situation. In this case, Minneapolis Fire took 20-plus minutes to arrive, and their station is eight blocks away.”

He also claims that he kept his knee on George Floyd’s neck because it is a restraint technique used when a suspect is resisting arrest. He believes that if this technique had been introduced into the trial, he would have been exonerated.

In the meantime he is still serving his more than 20 year sentence.

Source: Black Enterprise

