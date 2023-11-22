Man Hits Big With Lottery; Then Sues Family

THE BUZZ!
$1.35 Billion Mega Millions Winner Suing Daughter’s Mom for Revealing Win to Family
Well, that is the case for this man who won the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot. He is suing the mother of his child for violating a non-disclosure agreement by telling other family members about the win.
The man, who has chosen to remain anonymous, alleges that Sara Smith, the mother of his daughter, told his father, stepmother, and sister about his winnings despite signing an NDA to keep the information confidential until their daughter turns 18.
The man is seeking damages from her, including the names of those she told about his win and compensatory damages “to be determined at trial, but no less than $100,000 per unauthorized disclosure.”
He claims that her actions have caused him irreparable injury, and there is immediate and imminent danger that he will continue to suffer irreparable injury for which there is no adequate remedy at law.”
Imagine if you won that much money, who are you telling?
Source: Complex
